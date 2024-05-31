The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.38. 2,894,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.01. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

