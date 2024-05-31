The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $99.66

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.66 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 100.20 ($1.28). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 96.60 ($1.23), with a volume of 4,138,574 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Renewables Infrastructure Group from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 135 ($1.72) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TRIG
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,181.82%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Tove Feld acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,771.39). 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Renewables Infrastructure Group
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.