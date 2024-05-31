The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $99.66

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.66 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 100.20 ($1.28). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 96.60 ($1.23), with a volume of 4,138,574 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Renewables Infrastructure Group from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 135 ($1.72) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.21. The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.45 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,181.82%.

In related news, insider Tove Feld acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,771.39). 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

