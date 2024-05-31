The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Short Interest Up 27.2% in May

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 22,400 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singing Machine

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Singing Machine stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.41% of Singing Machine worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Singing Machine Price Performance

Singing Machine stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 62,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,982. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Singing Machine has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Singing Machine Company Profile

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

