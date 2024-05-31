Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 169550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Theralase Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.30.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

Further Reading

