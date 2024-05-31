Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Short Interest Update

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TCBX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. 2,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.31. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $40.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora bought 1,500 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.32 per share, for a total transaction of $31,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 329,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 111,915 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

