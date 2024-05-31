Thomas Alex Vetter Sells 25,373 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $482,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,051,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Alex Vetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of Cars.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $524,875.00.

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE CARS opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,519,000 after acquiring an additional 940,376 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 94.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 425,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 206,415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cars.com by 50.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 205,871 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 252,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 122,665 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,801,000 after purchasing an additional 90,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

