ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Patricia Nakache Sells 22,967 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $48,460.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,324.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Patricia Nakache sold 29,363 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $61,075.04.

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $154,947.02.

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35.

On Monday, May 6th, Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $209,973.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 300 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $540.00.

ThredUp Stock Performance

TDUP opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $226.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ThredUp by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ThredUp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

