Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of THUPY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Thule Group AB has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

Thule Group AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2182 per share. This is a positive change from Thule Group AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

