TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,100 shares, a growth of 123.4% from the April 30th total of 253,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,412.8 days.

TIS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TISNF opened at $22.26 on Friday. TIS has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $22.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.

Get TIS alerts:

TIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.