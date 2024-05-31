TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,100 shares, a growth of 123.4% from the April 30th total of 253,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,412.8 days.
TIS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TISNF opened at $22.26 on Friday. TIS has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $22.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.
TIS Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TIS
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Hormel: A Potential Buy Despite Post-Earnings Decline
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Canopy Growth’s Earnings: Profitability Despite Industry Shifts
Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.