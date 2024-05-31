Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.05

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 74178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $602.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $482.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan International news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,241.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Titan International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Titan International by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

