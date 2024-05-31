Toncoin Price Hits $6.30 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $21.51 billion and $139.27 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.30 or 0.00009323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,535.75 or 0.99932230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00115054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003992 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,147,048 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,119,882.019382 with 2,412,290,094.4135714 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.40201911 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 380 active market(s) with $157,350,817.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

