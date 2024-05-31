TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in TotalEnergies by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

