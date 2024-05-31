Traders Purchase High Volume of Kirkland’s Put Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

KIRK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 143,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

