Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $77.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.12. 3,876,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $225.25 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.76.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at $394,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at $394,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.