TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $1,460.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,363.38.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,321.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,262.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,133.68. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $768.23 and a one year high of $1,363.66.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 29,776 shares valued at $37,097,386. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

