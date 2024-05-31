Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $140.00

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 136.25 ($1.74), with a volume of 43400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.76).

Transense Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of £21.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.91 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan Maughan purchased 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £3,491.74 ($4,459.44). 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

