Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 9,851,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 17,386,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Transocean’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 185.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,036 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 49,356 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 823.5% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 417,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 372,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 654,772 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

