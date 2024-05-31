Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 82 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,383.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,336.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,239.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,257.14.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,341 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

