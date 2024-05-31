Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,760 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,877,000 after acquiring an additional 200,183 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 556,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $79.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 108.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile



CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

