Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 5,119 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hershey were worth $16,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.56.

Hershey Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $193.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $263.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

