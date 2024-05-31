Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.
Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %
KEYS stock opened at $138.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on KEYS
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keysight Technologies
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- PayPal Has a New Growth Road Ahead For Investors, Ready to Rally?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Analysts Couldn’t Wait to Boost These 3 Stocks
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.