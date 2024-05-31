Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

KEYS stock opened at $138.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

