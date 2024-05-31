Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.58 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $15,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PPG Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 96,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

