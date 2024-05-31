Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $16.48 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $16,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $104.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $108.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

