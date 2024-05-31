Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CDW were worth $14,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,140 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,568,000 after buying an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $222.84 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $167.73 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.04.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

