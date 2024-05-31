Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Shares Up 1.8%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 202.80 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 201.20 ($2.57). 152,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 177,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.60 ($2.52).
Tremor International Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.01. The company has a market cap of £293.13 million, a PE ratio of -1,829.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
See Also
