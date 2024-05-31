TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.50. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

NYSE TPVG opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $349.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.75. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,066.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,701 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 125,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.7% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 81,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,855 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

