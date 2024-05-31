Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.01 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $498.23 million and $17.01 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00001769 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token Profile

TWT is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

