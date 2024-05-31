Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.34

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 130143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $920.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The shipping company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.03). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

