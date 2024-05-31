Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

TSGTY stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $46.17.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.