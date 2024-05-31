Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 5.3%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 209,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 273,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Tuya Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tuya by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 341,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tuya by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tuya by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

