Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Short Interest Down 40.4% in May

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $34,815.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,677,895.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $152,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYRA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

TYRA traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 107,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,374. The company has a market capitalization of $852.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.08. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.