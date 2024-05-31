U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.10 on Monday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.55.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 138.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
