U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.10 on Monday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 138.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

