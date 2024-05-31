U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CEO Christopher J. Reading Sells 2,900 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 2.2 %

USPH traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.56. 53,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.39.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,051,000 after buying an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 384,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,414 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

