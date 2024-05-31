Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,778,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,356,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,254,000 after acquiring an additional 351,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $631,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,382 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $63.38. 4,040,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,995,781. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.86.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

