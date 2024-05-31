Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 1.1%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.14 and last traded at $63.44. Approximately 2,220,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 19,979,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

The company has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 102.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

