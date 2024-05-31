Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 1.2%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.40 and last traded at $64.29. 3,770,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 20,088,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

