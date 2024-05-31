UBS Group Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $185.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $235.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.52.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $21.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,584. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.79. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $162.36 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.