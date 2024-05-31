Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $522.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $575.00 to $522.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.38% from the company’s previous close.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.52.

ULTA opened at $385.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.07. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 26.3 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 201.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $60,668,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

