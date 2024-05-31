Ultra Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. Ultra has a market capitalization of $66.72 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,539.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.04 or 0.00675227 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00067456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00091354 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012367 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001214 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 375,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17015528 USD and is down -7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,052,689.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.