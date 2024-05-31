United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.20 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.72.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

