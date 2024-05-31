United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.72. 1,442,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,156. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.69. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.58 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.