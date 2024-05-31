United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Down 5.3%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.34. 3,784,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 7,739,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

