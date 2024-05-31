United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $992,808.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total value of $992,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

UTHR stock opened at $270.45 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $279.98. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 40.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,519,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,316,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.