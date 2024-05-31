urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Update

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On urban-gro

An institutional investor recently raised its position in urban-gro stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,781 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 9.76% of urban-gro worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Get urban-gro alerts:

urban-gro Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of UGRO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. 93,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,062. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

urban-gro ( NASDAQ:UGRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 22.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that urban-gro will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of urban-gro from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on UGRO

urban-gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.