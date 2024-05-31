USA Compression Partners LP to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for USA Compression Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.43 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on USAC. Mizuho raised shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:USAC opened at $24.08 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 1.30.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 512.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $92,886.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,556,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,026,373.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,770.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $92,886.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,556,649 shares in the company, valued at $134,026,373.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,114,954 shares of company stock valued at $153,457,808.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 70,282 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,543,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.