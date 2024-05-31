V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $12.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. V.F. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that V.F. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -14.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 384,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 46,271 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 54,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in V.F. by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 408,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 44,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

