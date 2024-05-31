Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $626.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Valneva has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $17.05.

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valneva will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VALN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

