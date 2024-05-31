VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.71. 959,520 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average is $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

