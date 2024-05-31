Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,619,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,851 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $77,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 178,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 41,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,394,000. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,547,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,948,757. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

