Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,656 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $21,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,991. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30.
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
